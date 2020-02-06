Services
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
(973) 942-2144
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:15 PM
Novo Diveyevo Russian Orthodox Convent
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Novo Diveyevo Russian Orthodox Convent
Resources
More Obituaries for William Popov
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Popov

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Popov Obituary
William Popov

Woodland Park - William (Vsevolod) Popov, 84, of Woodland Park, NJ passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was born in Novi Sad, Yugoslavia and came to the United States in 1951, and settled in Passaic, NJ. He proudly served his new country, by enlisting in the United States Army. He met his wife, Elena, in Passaic; they married in 1959. William was a plastic mold designer and worked for Allied Plastic Mold in Garfield, NJ, retiring in 2000. He continued to work as a consultant for the plastic mold industry, and enjoyed his many interests - including chess, computer programming, classic movies, flying as a private pilot, and watching baseball and football games with his son. Beloved husband of Elena Popov (nee Westner). Devoted father of Alex Popov and his wife Lissa of Allendale, NJ, and Tatiana Popov of Montclair, NJ. He also leaves behind his brothers-in-law, Andrew Westner of Paramus, NJ, and Alex Westner of Greeley, PA. He was predeceased by his six siblings in Serbia. A panikhida will be served at 5:15 pm, on Friday, February 7, 2020, in the convent chapel at Novo Diveyevo Russian Orthodox Convent. Funeral services on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 am, in the convent chapel at Novo Diveyevo. Arrangement by DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, Haledon, NJ. www.delozito.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -