Services
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
The Church of the Holy Communion
Norwood, NJ
Harrington Park - William R. Evans, 94, of Harrington Park, passed away on October 24, 2019. Born February 19, 1925 in Paterson, he lived in Norwood and Harrington Park for over 55 years.

Bill was the devoted husband of Marie (nee Cerimido) for almost 69 years; loving father to his children and their spouses: Tom and Nora, Roy and Deb, David, Melissa and Roger. He adored his grandchildren: Colin, Elliot, Brian, Katie, Lauren, Ross and Mallory and equally their spouses: Lydia, Laura, Brittany, David, Brent and Akvile. One of his grandsons, Kyle, predeceased him and we know they are now reunited and laughing together. Finally, he was lucky to have and enjoy 5 great-grandchildren: Elias, Kayla, Quinn, Tessa and Casey.

Bill was a US Navy Veteran of WWII. He was a proud graduate of Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken. He had a very successful career in engineering and management for Coca-Cola Enterprises. He was active in the Church of the Holy Communion for almost 60 years, serving in various capacities.

Visitation will be Sunday 2-5 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050). A Funeral Mass will be held Monday at 10:30 AM at The Church of the Holy Communion, Norwood.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory can be made to The Church of the Holy Communion, 66 Summit St, Norwood, NJ 07648.

