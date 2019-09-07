|
|
William R. Fagliarone
Ridgefield Park - Fagliarone, William R. age 83 of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. He retired as a computer analyst for Equitable Life in NY, NY. He was a member of the Ridgefield Park Elks Lodge 1506 and served as the Exalted Ruler from 2003 - 2004. Bill was a parishioner of St. Francis RC Church, Ridgefield Park, coached little league for many years and was an avid Yankee Fan. Beloved husband to the late Alice Lee (nee O'Connor). Devoted father to Karen Cacciavillani and her husband Domenico and William M. Fagliarone and his wife Maria. Loving grandfather to Christopher. Dear brother to Robert Fagliarone and his wife Barbara. He is also survived by his nephew Robert Michael. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Monday, September 9th at 10am. The Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Francis RC Church, Ridgefield Park at 11am. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2 to 6pm. Cremation will be private. Vorheesingwersen.com