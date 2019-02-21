|
|
William R. Paes, Veteran
Chambersburg, PA - William R. Paes went home to be with the Lord on February 2, 2019, from his home in Chambersburg, PA. We will all miss him dearly and his heart for serving his country, the community and mankind. Mr. Paes' roots started in Cedar Grove where he and his siblings grew up as an active family in serving the local community.
As a young boy Mr. Paes joined the Cub Scouts and faithfully remained engaged in scouting through the level of Eagle Scout. He left Cedar Grove to serve in the U.S. Navy for 5 years of active service and was stationed on the USS Greenlet in the Pacific as a bell helmet helium diver. Following his active duty, he returned to Cedar Grove and continued to serve in the US Army Reserve Corps of Engineers. He progressively advanced through the enlisted ranks into a commissioned officer position, retiring after 30+ years of service.
He served his community as a committed Volunteer Firefighter, in both Cedar Grove and Towaco municipalities up until his retirement. He was a brother in the Masonic Lodge. He was employed as a civilian in the capacity of a maintenance manager at the Picatinny Arsenal located in Morris county for 20+ years before his retirement.
Mr. Paes leaves behind wife Judith Ann, son Jonathan Paes & wife Linda, daughters Stephanie Coombs & husband Harry, and Christina Kraemer & husband Fred. Grandchildren Aubrey & Wyatt Coombs, Erich & Gwyneth Kraemer. Sisters Elfriede Lujan, Virginia Kline, Lillian Peters & husband Gordon, H. Joanne Tweedle & husband Ken, and Joyce Paes. Also 9 nieces & nephews and 14 grand-nieces and nephews.
Mr. Paes will be laid to rest with full military honors in Restland Memorial Cemetery in Hanover, N.J. at 10:00 a.m. April 13, 2019.
The Paes family may be contacted at [email protected] and memorial donations can be made to the Fisher House Foundation in honor of William R. Paes. The Fisher house is dedicated to helping military and veteran families. For more info go to fisherhouse.org.