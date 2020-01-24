|
William R. Villarosa
Haworth - William Robert Villarosa, 72, of Haworth, passed into eternal life on January 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was the youngest of fifteen children born to the late Marcus and Gertrude (née Cressler) Villarosa. A lifelong resident of Bergen County, he grew up in Waldwick and attended Midland Park High School where he captained the football team and was an All-League athlete. He graduated from the University of Richmond and received an MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Bill worked in the accounting field throughout his career and, prior to retirement, for the State of New Jersey. He is survived by his wife, Susanne (née Cicconi) and his daughters Hillary and Greta Villarosa to whom he was deeply devoted. His surviving siblings include Gladys Strey, Daniel Villarosa, Arthur Villarosa, Dolores Bigby, and Diane Gilmore, as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation hours are Sunday, January 26 from 2 to 6 PM at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 30, 10 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 102 Park Street, Haworth, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bill's name may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at igfn.us/vf/PFFTribute/WilliamVillarosa. To view Bill's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com