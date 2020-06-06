William "Bill" Reilly



Twp of Washington - William "Bill" Reilly surrounded by family on June 4, he was 72. Beloved husband of Jeanine, loving father of Mark, Andrew, and Sara, proud grandfather of Quentin. Dear brother of Mary Slama, Hugh Reilly and the late Thomas, Joseph and Patricia. Bill had a brilliant mind and a warm, loving heart that he shared generously. He will be missed. Memorial mass to follow once loved ones can safely gather.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store