William "Bill" Reilly
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Reilly

Twp of Washington - William "Bill" Reilly surrounded by family on June 4, he was 72. Beloved husband of Jeanine, loving father of Mark, Andrew, and Sara, proud grandfather of Quentin. Dear brother of Mary Slama, Hugh Reilly and the late Thomas, Joseph and Patricia. Bill had a brilliant mind and a warm, loving heart that he shared generously. He will be missed. Memorial mass to follow once loved ones can safely gather.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service
80 Midland Ave.
Wallington, NJ 07057
(973) 779-4664
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved