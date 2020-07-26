William Repp
Cape May Court House, NJ - Repp, William 89 died on July 24, 2020. He was a loving husband to the late Grace Pettengill Repp and enjoyed over 60 years of marriage. He was born September 13,1930 and grew up on Long Island, NY. He attended McBurney Preparatory School in Manhattan and attended the University of the South and New York University. William had a long career in business at RT Vanderbilt Holding Company and at the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. He was most proud of his own business he started in 1989, Soundview Electronics. Soundview Electronics was located for many years in Teaneck NJ and then later in Ridgewood, NJ; and specialized in Residential and Commercial Audio-Visual design and installation. William retired in 2004 to Cape May Court House, NJ. William was very active his entire life in the Episcopal Church. William had no children but leaves behind many dear friends and surrogate family members including his godsons, Gary Spraker and John Spraker; Dr. Sandra Dalton, Claudia Smith, and Merritt Lerely. Also survived by sister-in-law Margaret Thorpe (George) of Spencer NY; her nephews Michael Thorpe (Cathy) of Fairport, NY and Kevin Thorpe (Joan) of Spencer, NY; her great nephews and niece Branden Thorpe (Nikki Neese), Trevor Thorpe, Laurie Pincus (Peter), and Tim Thorpe (Meghan); and her great-great niece and nephews Evelyn and Britton Pincus and Ellis Thorpe. William and Grace were devoted members of Saint Mary's Episcopal Church in Stone Harbor NJ. A memorial service will be held there at a later date. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
