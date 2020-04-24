|
William (Bill) Richard McClure of Franklin Lakes, NJ passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 at the age of 63. He was a man truly greater than the sum of his parts and leaves behind an indelible mark on his loving family, lifelong friends and the community at large. Born in Selma, Alabama on September 8, 1956 to Ann McClure of Paramus, NJ and William L. McClure of Midville, GA, Bill was later raised in Moonachie, NJ, where he attended Wood-Ridge High School as a star wrestler and cross-country athlete. He graduated with the class of 1974 and later attended Rutgers University and then went on to Quinnipiac University School of Law, where he earned his Juris Doctor degree and met the love of his life, Kathy A. McClure. After putting down roots in Franklin Lakes NJ, Bill and Kathy were blessed with their three beloved daughters; Kristen Rosen and husband Jordan of Old Tappan; Tara McClure and fiancé James of Glen Rock; and Brenna McClure of Franklin Lakes, NJ. Family was everything for Bill and he loved spending time with his brothers, David and Douglas McClure, as well as those he held close to his heart. His most prized moments were those spent with his beloved granddaughter Emilia, the light of his life, who always brought a smile to his face. Bill spent his entire legal career with the same law firm, Picinich and McClure, Esqs., where he became managing partner in 2004. Bill was a member of the New Jersey, U.S. Supreme Court, District of Columbia and New York Bars. In addition to his work at the firm, Bill was appointed to the role of Borough Attorney of Tenafly, NJ, one of his proudest achievements, working diligently on behalf of the community for over 18 years. To have known Bill was to be awestruck by a singular individual with such varied talents and expertise in such a wide array of aptitudes. He wasn't simply a renaissance man. His depth of knowledge in everything from programming, coding, computer building, electronic circuitry, welding, woodworking, plumbing, construction, masonry, chemistry, history, botany, auto-mechanics and culinary arts would be enough to make MacGyver blush. His love of music was only matched by his love of family and friends, often selflessly being everyone's 24/7 go-to handyman. Had a leak in the basement at 3am? Bill was there… Computer crashed? Bill was there… Needed to figure out why your car wouldn't start? Bill was there… Needed a dedicated lifelong husband, father, brother, son and friend? Bill was always there. Bill found himself at home with a tool in his hand, a problem needing solving, a garden needing tending. Riding on his beloved John Deere tractor, feeding the fish in his pond, playing with his dogs or grilling a prime-cut, sous-vide porterhouse to a rare perfection was where you would see his spirit shine through. He had a green thumb, and could more-than often be seen covered in dirt in his garden, where he would plant the juiciest Jersey tomatoes as well as the world's hottest peppers. He was a lifelong outdoorsman, student, teacher and truly was the best at everything he pursued. He was a beacon of knowledge and wisdom, and had a great sense of humor. Above all else, Bill's love for his family and friends was simply unmatched. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and his legacy will live on in those fortunate enough to have loved him. Bill's family will be holding a memorial ceremony at a date yet to be determined.