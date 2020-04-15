|
William Robert Hartmann
On Monday, April 13, 2020, William Robert Hartmann, dear husband of Gertrude Jill Hartmann (nee Douds), and father of five children, passed away at the age of 83.
William, more commonly known as Bob, was born at Hackensack Hospital on Halloween in 1936. He was raised in New Milford NJ, by his parents, Doris and William Hartmann. After spending military time in Alaska and Virginia, Bob settled in Fair Lawn NJ in1964, and was most recently a resident of the Paramus NJ Veteran's Home.
Bob was a 1959 graduate of Lehigh University and served as a Lieutenant in the United States Army. Bob spent his early career as an executive in the retail industry, working for Bloomingdales and Gimbel Brothers. Bob and Jill purchased a 7-Eleven franchise in Saddle Brook NJ in 1987, which they owned until they retired in 2005. Bob served for many years as President of the National Coalition of 7-Eleven Franchisees, while also being an active member of the Saddle Brook/Maywood Kiwanis Club. In his spare time, Bob was a voracious reader, who always enjoyed Fox News and Jeopardy! Bob and Jill loved to travel, and were fortunate to visit many different states and countries during their time as convenience store owners.
Bob is survived by his wife Jill, son Barry Hartmann (Deirdre) of Succasunna NJ, son Kurt Hartmann of Phoenix AZ, daughter Julie Murphy (Michael) of Wayne NJ, daughter Stacie Bohr (Jason) of Long Valley NJ, and daughter Carolyn Hartmann of Bayonne NJ. Bob is also survived by his brother David Hartmann of Lompoc CA, sister Laurie Hartmann Moser of Charlotte VT and 11 grandchildren. He was predeceased by 2 grandchildren.
Burial will be arranged privately by Tuttle Funeral Home in Randolph NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Frontline Responders Fund, which is currently focusing all its resources on getting critical supplies to frontline responders combating COVID-19.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/frontlinerespondersfund