William "Bill" Robert Kisker
William "Bill" Robert Kisker, age 78, died of respiratory failure at the Actor's Fund Home in Englewood, NJ on March 29th, 2020. Bill is survived by his brother, Robert Kisker of Danbury, CT and his son, William Ryan Kisker of Bristol, WI.
Bill was born on April 29, 1941 in Jersey City, NJ to Margoth (Hengstler) and William Kisker. He grew up in Ridgefield, NJ where he graduated from Ridgefield High School. Bill would go on to work at and eventually own Duffy Player Piano in Palisades Park, NJ. After selling the business in the late 1970's Bill started a second career as a property manager. Later in life, he would serve as the property manager of Independence Harbor in Edgewater, NJ from the development's opening to his retirement. Bill was a fan of boxing and was an active investor in the stock market. He will be missed by his family and the many people he has connected with over the years.
He will be laid to rest with his parents at Garden State Crematory in North Bergen. Funeral to be held after Quarantine.