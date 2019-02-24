|
William Rodger Van Dyk
Hebron, NY - William Rodger Van Dyk, age 82, of Hebron, NY and previously of Franklin Lakes, NJ, went to be with the Lord, on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Bill was born on November 26, 1936 in Paterson, NJ. Bill enjoyed riding horses as a boy and also attended camp at Word of Life Island in Schroon Lake, NY where he would ride horses across the water from the main land to the island. Bill has supported the ministry of Word of Life for many years. He was also involved with and supported other ministries, his faith was very important to him. As a boy, Bill occasionally worked for his father, Barney Van Dyk, at his Butcher Shop/Grocery Store. As a young man of 18, Bill obtained his pilot's license for small planes. He flew out of the airport in Wayne, NJ. At the encouragement of his cousin, William joined the Army National Guard. He was in the Guard for 8 years. He served in the 114th Hospital Mobile Medical Detachment Dental Service Unit. He was Honorably discharged in October of 1963. Bill worked with his brother, Marvin Van Dyk, and his father, Barney Van Dyk, at the Van Dyk Nursing Homes in both Ridgewood and Montclair, NJ. Bill was married to Sandra (Whitehead) Van Dyk. They adopted 4 children, Wendy, Susan, Jonathan and Matthew. Each of their children took a turn at working at the Van Dyk Nursing Home in Ridgewood, NJ. Bill, Sandy and their family spent many memorable summers and weekends at their farm in Hebron, NY. They also enjoyed boating and camping on Lake George. Bill was also fond of his cabin on Lake St. Catherine in Vermont where he enjoyed boating, looking out over the lake, and watching his children and grandchildren swim, fish, and go tubing behind the boat. William cherished his children and grandchildren. He kept them in his daily prayers right up until his last days. After his retirement, Bill relocated to his farm in Hebron, NY, where he enjoyed an abundance of farm animals. Bill is survived by his children Wendy Van Dyk Abma, Susan (Stephen) Aalderink, Jonathan (Eileen) Van Dyk , and Matthew Van Dyk. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kayleigh (Kurt) Gensheimer, Samantha (Ryan) Dykstra, Anthony, Daniel, and Emily Van Dyk, Julia, Lilah, and Sadie Aalderink and great grandchild, Samuel Dykstra. A memorial service will be held in NJ on April 27, 2019 at Van Dyk Park Place, 644 Goffle Road, Hawthorne, NJ 07506. The service will begin at 12:00 pm, with food and fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in honor of William Van Dyk to Word Of Life Fellowship "Camps", 4200 Glendale Road, Pottersville, NY 12860 or to the Hawthorne Gospel Missionary Fund, 2000 State Route 208, Hawthorne, NJ 07506. To offer condolences by card or letter please address to: The Family of William Van Dyk, 53 Heaphy Lane, Salem, NY 12865 or visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com online.