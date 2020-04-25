|
|
William Rodríguez
William Rodríguez, 99, passed away the afternoon of April 23, 2020 at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, New Jersey. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Daisy M. Rodríguez; his children: Melba Ixa Rodríguez of Manatí, Puerto Rico; Aixa Edmeé Rodríguez of Juana Díaz, Puerto Rico; Carlos Enrique "Peter" Rodríguez of Villalba, Puerto Rico; and Rubria Maria Rodríguez of New York, NY; as well as his sister Carmen Sofía Rentas. He is predeceased by his son William "Billito" Rodríguez; as well as his siblings: Georgina "Georgie" Rentas, Rosa Hortensia Rentas, and Pedro Antonio "Peter" Rentas.
Born September 26, 1920 in Ponce, Puerto Rico to Providencia Rodríguez, William spent his early years and the majority of his professional career in Puerto Rico before moving to Maryland in 1985. He later moved to New Jersey where he remained for the remainder of his life.
William worked as an accountant for most of his adult life. He was a doting father and a sharp, analytical man who loved telling jokes, cooking - which was loved by all- and watching his beloved New York Yankees.
His remains will be cremated.