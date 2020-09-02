1/1
William Rusterholz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Rusterholz

Waldwick - William "Bill" Rusterholz, 87, of Waldwick, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born to Eugene and Catherine Rusterholz in North Bergen, NJ and lived in Palisades Park, NJ before moving to Waldwick, NJ 55 years ago. Bill was Vice President for Sun Chemical Corporation in Carlstadt NJ until he retired. He received his B.A. from Rhode Island School of Design and his M.S. from Rutgers University. He is survived by his daughter Lisa Rusterholz. He was predeceased by his son Scott, and his parents. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 4 from 10:00am to 11:00am with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 am at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory can be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Ridgewood, NJ for care of the gardens.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Interment
Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vander Plaat Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved