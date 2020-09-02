William Rusterholz
Waldwick - William "Bill" Rusterholz, 87, of Waldwick, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born to Eugene and Catherine Rusterholz in North Bergen, NJ and lived in Palisades Park, NJ before moving to Waldwick, NJ 55 years ago. Bill was Vice President for Sun Chemical Corporation in Carlstadt NJ until he retired. He received his B.A. from Rhode Island School of Design and his M.S. from Rutgers University. He is survived by his daughter Lisa Rusterholz. He was predeceased by his son Scott, and his parents. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 4 from 10:00am to 11:00am with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 am at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com
, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory can be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Ridgewood, NJ for care of the gardens.