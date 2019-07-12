|
William S. (Bill) Caniano
Lodi - William S. (Bill) Caniano, 86, of Lodi, died on July 10, 2019. He taught for many years in the Lodi school system until his retirement in the mid 90s. He loved playing cards, chess, gardening, working out and spending time with friends and family, including coffee with the guys. Beloved husband of Helen (nee Piti) of 62 years, father to Steven and wife Kim of Flemington, Linda and husband John Kuehn of Mobile, AL; grandfather to Zackary, Marissa and Daniel. Cherished brother of Dominic and predeceased by his parents Frances and Vidutsh "aka William", and brother Michael. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Tuesday, July 16 from 4-8 PM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. A funeral mass will be held at 10AM on July 17, at Our Lady of Mt. Virgin RC Church, Garfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Matheny, Development Office, 65 Highland Ave., P.O. Box 339, Peapack, NJ 07977; matheny.org.