Services
Our Lady of Mt Virgin Church
188 MacArthur Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
300 Main St.
Lodi, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Virgin RC Church
Garfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Caniano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William S. (Bill) Caniano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William S. (Bill) Caniano Obituary
William S. (Bill) Caniano

Lodi - William S. (Bill) Caniano, 86, of Lodi, died on July 10, 2019. He taught for many years in the Lodi school system until his retirement in the mid 90s. He loved playing cards, chess, gardening, working out and spending time with friends and family, including coffee with the guys. Beloved husband of Helen (nee Piti) of 62 years, father to Steven and wife Kim of Flemington, Linda and husband John Kuehn of Mobile, AL; grandfather to Zackary, Marissa and Daniel. Cherished brother of Dominic and predeceased by his parents Frances and Vidutsh "aka William", and brother Michael. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Tuesday, July 16 from 4-8 PM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. A funeral mass will be held at 10AM on July 17, at Our Lady of Mt. Virgin RC Church, Garfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Matheny, Development Office, 65 Highland Ave., P.O. Box 339, Peapack, NJ 07977; matheny.org.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.