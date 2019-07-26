|
|
William S. Ziemkiewicz, Jr,
Ormond Beach, FL - William S. Ziemkiewicz, Jr, 85, loving Father and Poppy to 3 grandchildren, of Ormond Beach, FL, formerly of Clifton, NJ peacefully passed away at home on July 13th following a lengthy and heroic battle with cancer.
William, a/k/a "Bill Z", was a Clifton resident for 82 years before moving to Florida 3 years ago. He was born on May 15, 1934 to William S. Ziemkiewicz, Sr. and Frances (Plaza) Ziemkiewicz. He was the oldest of 3 sons and graduated from Clifton High School where he played basketball and baseball for the Mustangs earning a try-out with the Brooklyn Dodgers. On Valentine's Day 1958, Bill married Elaine Alice Good and together they built a lovely home on Grove Street where they raised 2 sons, William III and Robert, and a daughter, Bonnie Merri. For 30 years, he owned and operated Clifton Reliable Movers and Passaic County Movers. Many happy days and years were enjoyed in Point Pleasant Beach at the Z Family beach house, "The Elaine".
Bill had a passion for automobiles, "hot deals" and music. He was a member of the Musicians Local#325 and leader of the Bill Plaza Polka Band for 3 decades. He played the clarinet, sax and piano and made many people happy performing at weddings, parties, and community events. He was also active in local and county politics, a proud member of the Republican organization, ran for Clifton City Counsel in the 1980's and was an Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioner for several years. Bill was a faithful parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle RC Church, a former member of the Clifton Elks Club, an avid fisherman and huge NY Yankees fan.
Bill was predeceased by his wife, Elaine, his son William III "Billy Z", and his son-in-law Frank J. Passarella, Esq. He is survived by his son Robert, daughter Bonnie and grandchildren Jenna Elaine, Dana Rose and Jack Francis Passarella. The Family will remember Dad/Poppy for his generosity, fun card games and beautiful blue eyes.
At the request of the deceased, a private funeral Mass was held at Saint Philip's Church and internment followed at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Upper Montclair next to his son Billy Z and Wife Elaine.
All now at the Gates of Heaven. AMEN
Please make a donation to or plant a tree in Bill's memory.