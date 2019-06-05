|
|
William Samuel Ball
Fair Lawn - William Samuel Ball, age 92, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Yonkers, NY, he resided in Brooklyn, NY before moving to Fair Lawn 62 years ago. Mr. Ball proudly served with the U.S. Army during World War II and received the Army Commendation medal during his service. After his honorable discharge, he biked 2,000 miles through post war Europe. A 1949 cum laude graduate of Brooklyn College with a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics, he earned 45 credits towards a Master's Degree in Mathematics from Columbia University. A faithful and active parishioner of St. Anne R.C. Church in Fair Lawn, he served on both the Parish Council and Finance Council. Always active, he was a member of Activities Unlimited of Wyckoff in both the Garden Club and Investment Club, member of the Ridgewood Genealogy Club and former Cub Master of America Pack 274 and Scout Master of Boy Scouts of America Troop 45. An avid traveler, Bill enjoyed skiing and was proud to have passed his love of the sport to all ten grandchildren by teaching them how to ski.
Bill began his professional career as High School Mathematics Teacher in Brooklyn from 1950 to 1952. From 1952 until 1961, he worked as an Applied Mathematician and Engineering Programmer where he developed computational methods for aerodynamic and thermodynamic jet engine performance using early scientific computers at the Curtis Wright Corporation. He joined IBM in 1961 to help write the first ANSI standard FORTRAN IV Compiler, one of the most widely used programming languages for scientific computing and a forerunner to many modern programming languages. Among his contributions to FORTRAN was the creation of the now widely used standard for identifying integer variables by beginning them with the letters "I" and "N". Prior to retiring in 1989, he was employed with IBM for 28 years serving in the capacity of Computer Programmer, Systems Engineer and ultimately. Marketing Representative serving the communications industry including AT&T and Bell Laboratories. In his last assignment for IBM he was a Faculty Loan Fellow to the New Jersey Institute of Technology where he served as a Mathematics Instructor.
Beloved husband of Helen (Barrington) Ball. Loving and devoted father of Thomas Ball, William Ball and wife Maggie, Dr. Robert Ball and wife Dr. Leslie Ball, Mary Rickey and husband Vincent and Richard Ball. Cherished grandfather of Cara, Matthew, Michael, Timothy, Anna, Meghan, Chris, Vincent, Helen and Chris. Dear brother of John Ball and wife Nancy, Mary Ball and the late Emily Thatcher.
The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 4-7 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500. A Funeral Mass is planned for Thursday, June 6, 2019, 11:30 am at St. Anne R.C. Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Catholic Relief Services, www.crs.org would be appreciated. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.