Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 843-9090
William Samuel Winston Obituary
William Samuel Winston

Cedar Grove - William Samuel Winston, 93 of Cedar Grove passed away on Saturday April 18,2020 at his home.

He was born January 7,1927 in New York.

He was married to Evelyn Winston who preceded him in death in 1971.

He had a lifetime career in sales that he enjoyed very much.

He also served his country in the Army.

He is survived by three daughters and two sons in law, Sheryl Kattas and husband Bob, Jennifer Gordon and her husband Evan, and Michele Winston; six grandchildren, Celeste Kattas,Jeff Kattas, Kristen Diaz, Michael Gordon, Ashley Gordon, and Dylan Gordon; one great granddaughter Sienna Diaz.

Private Burial will take place with immediate family. Funeral services entrusted to Schoem Chapel in Paramus, NJ
