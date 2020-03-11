|
William Schellens
Cliffside Park - William Schellens on March 11, 2020 of Cliffside Park, N.J., age 67.
William was born on January 11, 1953 in N.Y.C. and has worked as an engineer at Breeze-Eastern in Whippany, N.J.
Beloved husband to Alanna (nee) Masucci. Devoted father to Justin and Jennifer. Adored uncle to David and Bonnie. Dear brother-in-law to Anthony Masucci and his wife Megha Rupa.
The family will receive their friends on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4-8pm at A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com