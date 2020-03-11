Services
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Schellens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Schellens


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Schellens Obituary
William Schellens

Cliffside Park - William Schellens on March 11, 2020 of Cliffside Park, N.J., age 67.

William was born on January 11, 1953 in N.Y.C. and has worked as an engineer at Breeze-Eastern in Whippany, N.J.

Beloved husband to Alanna (nee) Masucci. Devoted father to Justin and Jennifer. Adored uncle to David and Bonnie. Dear brother-in-law to Anthony Masucci and his wife Megha Rupa.

The family will receive their friends on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4-8pm at A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -