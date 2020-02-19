Services
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
(201) 391-6666
William Schmidt Jr.

William Schmidt Jr. Obituary
William Schmidt, Jr.

Saddle Brook - William Schmidt, Jr. of Saddle Brook, NJ passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the age of 94.

Beloved husband of the late Connie for 62 years. Devoted father of Bobbie Zuretti and her husband Jim.

Cherished grandfather of Katie and Matt Zuretti.

Predeceased by his sister and brother, Helen Kirby and Walter Schmidt.

Bill was an Import/Export Manager for Sime Darby and in his retirement, he worked for K-Mart in Paramus until retiring at the age of 89.

He was a United States Merchant Marine veteran of WWII.

Funeral Service 9:00 AM on Saturday, February 20, 2020, at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com Visitation 5 to 8 PM on Friday.

Interment in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of William Schmidt, Jr. may be made to Saddle Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corps., 93 Market Street, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663.
