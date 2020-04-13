|
|
William Shannon
Simsbury CT - William Shannon, 75, of Simsbury, CT died on April 10, 2020. He is survived by his beloved children, Laura (and Christopher) McGrath of Ridgewood, NJ and Matthew Shannon of Hartford, CT as well as his three cherished granddaughters, Leah, Ava and Carys McGrath of Ridgewood, NJ, his sister Anne (and Jack) Hickey of Readington Township, NJ, his brother Hank (and Janice) Shannon of Barnegat, NJ and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 43 years, Mary Jane Shannon, his brother, Mark Shannon, his sister, Mary Hoffmann, and his parents, Harry and Eleanor Shannon. Bill was born on June 24, 1944 in Elizabeth, NJ and he graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1962. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1962-1966 and worked in sales for Flowserve Corporation (formerly Durametallic) for 38 years, retiring in 2010. In retirement, he spent time with his children and grandchildren at his favorite vacation spot on Lake Wickaboag in West Brookfield, MA. He loved airplanes, classic cars, reading and American history. He received the gift of a successful lung transplant in February 2017 and his family would like to express their deep appreciation to his Columbia University Medical Center team for the gift of three more years of life. Memorial donations may be made to Lung Transplant Lifeline www.LTLifeline.org, 208 East 51st Street #256, New York, NY 10022. Services will be held in the future when his family and friends are able to gather to celebrate his life. Arrangements were handled through Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood. FeeneyFuneralHome.com