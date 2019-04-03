Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
William Shapiro
William Shapiro Obituary
William Shapiro

- - Bill Shapiro passed away March 31, 2019. Honored and beloved husband of Marsha Shapiro, loving and devoted father to Jackie Schwartzer and son in law David Schwartzer adoring Papa to Jake and Sarah Schwartzer and friend to many.

He was a proud Stuyvesant High School graduate. He went on to CCNY to earn a degree in Chemical Engineering. He followed with a Masters in chemical engineering from NYU and an MBA from Pace. He began his career at the NYC Department of Air Resources and EPA. Bill spent 31 years at Volvo Cars North America as Director of Safety and the Environment. His parting words to all were always "Drive Safe."

Donations in his memory may be made to: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Dr Susan Slovin Research Fund 1275 York Ave NY NY 10065
