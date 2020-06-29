William Siegers
William Siegers

Midland Park - William Siegers, 84, of Midland Park, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Bill was born, raised and was a long time resident of Midland Park. He served in the US Navy from 1955 to 1959.

He was a fireman for the Village of Ridgewood. Bill was happiest when on a lake fishing or in the woods hunting. He was a member of Cornerstone Christian Church in Wyckoff where he was actively involved in serving the community. He also loved attending his grandchildren's various activities.

Bill is survived by his wife Bernice, his children, David and his wife Stacy, Donna Hoitsma and her husband Don, Douglas and his wife Marlo, Diane Yost and her husband Alex and 10 grandchildren: Scott (Taylor), Danielle, Tyler, Madison, Keeton, Celia, Ansley, Katia, Jack and Nick. Bill is also survived by his sisters Catherine Telgen and Joan Besemer. He was predeceased by an infant son and his brother Ralph.

A private memorial service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory can be made to the Eastern Christian Children's Retreat, 700 Mountain Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff, www.vpfh.com.






Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
