William Smith

William Smith Obituary
Forked River - William Henry Smith Sr. (85) of Forked River, formerly of New Milford and Ridgefield Park passed away on February 24, 2020. Devoted husband of Joan (Eckstein) Smith for 64 years. Loving son of the late Alice and Charles Smith. Beloved father of Billy Smith Jr. (Laura), Linda Lunau (Steve), Richie Smith (Josephine), Janet Stacy (Bill), Charlie Smith (Cath) and Ray Smith. Dear brother of Joan Hanak, Gladys Meehan, Jean Ulrich, Dave Smith, the late Charles Smith, Doug Smith, Edward Smith, and Clara Nejezchleba. Cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren. William worked for Otis Elevators for 40 years. He was a coach for New Milford Little League and member of New Milford - Teaneck Elks #2290. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Thursday 11-12 AM. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to JFK Medical Center Foundtaion Haven/Hospice Program and the National Aphasia Association aphasia.org/donate. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
