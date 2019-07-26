|
|
William Speir
Port St. Lucie, FL - Speir, William, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019, at the age of 90, in Port St. Lucie, Fl. Born in Jersey City, N.J. on October 17, 1928. Longtime owner of K&S Curtain Shop on Bergenline Avenue, in West New York, N.J. Bill loved golf; fishing; the racetrack; dancing; and most of all family. Predeceased by his wife Kay Speir. Devoted father to two daughters, Kathleen Merrill and Kristine Ell; and four nephews, Lt. Col. (Ret.) James O'Dwyer, Hon. John O'Dwyer, Joseph O'Dwyer, and Jerald O'Dwyer. Survived by his wife of five years, Migdalia Perez in Port St. Lucie, Fl. Bill is also survived by nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Funeral services Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. St. Luke's Church, 340 Franklin Tpk. Ho-Ho-Kus, N.J. No flowers please.