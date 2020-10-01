1/
William "Bill" Sprankel
William "Bill" Sprankel

William "Bill" Sprankel, 86, passed away September 28 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Bill was born in Brooklyn to Richard and Elizabeth Sprankel. He grew up in Guttenberg. He met the love of his life, Marie (nee Schiemann) in Sunday school. He enlisted in the US Army where he proudly served his country. Bill and Marie raised their children in Leonia.

Bill was a devoted husband of 64 years, father, grandfather, and friend. The Sprankels spent many summers camping and traveling. His love of family and travel was shared with his grandchildren, who experienced many intergenerational ElderHostels. Bill was an avid NY Rangers fan who also enjoyed playing, coaching, and officiating ice hockey for many years.

Bill is survived by his wife Marie; his daughter Lynn and her husband Michael; his daughter Laura and her husband Albert; his son Mark and his wife Marianne; his grandchildren Laura (and wife Stephanie), John, James (and wife Courtney), Emily, Allie, and Sean; and his niece Suzanne.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Pompton Plains In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
