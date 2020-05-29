William Squires
1931 - 2020
William Squires

Toms River - SQUIRES, William D., Sr., age 88, of Toms River, died on May 23, 2020. Born and raised in Lynbrook, NY, he lived in Garfield 30 years before moving to Toms River 5 years ago. William served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He then worked as traffic manager for Acrison, Inc., in Moonachie for 40 years. William was a parishioner of Most Sacred Heart of Jesus RC Church, Wallington and a Fourth Degree Sir Knight of Columbus and Past Grand Knight of the Wallington Council. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joan (nee Derling), five children, William Squires (wife Jodi), Eileen Zchoche (husband John), Kathy Mangiarelli (husband Al), Edward Squires (wife Martita), and Caryl Squires, one sister, Patricia Brogan, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is predeceased by parents David and Regina Squires, his son Paul in 1964, and his brother David. The visiting will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 2 to 4 PM at the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield, NJ (973-340-7077). Private interment at Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Wounded Warrior Foundation. Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
