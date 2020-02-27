Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William M. Stellenwerf, 80, of Mahwah, NJ and Eastham, Cape Cod, MA passed away on February 27, 2020. He was born in Glen Ridge, NJ to Hulme R. and Genevieve M Stellenwerf. He has been a resident of Mahwah since 1972. He had a BA from Rutgers University and an MBA and a PhD from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business. He loved finance and the stock market and spent his entire career working in the financial sector. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Anita, his son Cris and his wife Suzanne, his son David and his wife Donna, and four grandchildren Tyler, Jessica, Melissa and Alexandra. The family will receive friends 1 to 4 pm on Sunday, March 1 at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bills' memory can be made to the Gulko-Stellenwerf Scholarship Fund at Ramapo College, Attn: Office of Institutional Advancement, 505 Ramapo Valley Road, Mahwah, NJ 07430.
