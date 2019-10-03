Services
Shoreham, VT - William T. DeLorenzo, Sr. 96, of Shoreham, VT. formerly of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Antonio and Rose DeLorenzo. William was a Navy veteran of W.W.II and the Korean War. Before retiring, he was a lithographer for Pioneer Paper Co. in Carlstadt. Beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Beer) DeLorenzo. Devoted father of Susan Bertram, Ellen Imbiano, William T. DeLorenzo, Jr., Michael DeLorenzo, Jeanne DeLorenzo-Giove, Thomas DeLorenzo, James DeLorenzo, Edmund DeLorenzo and the late Robert DeLorenzo. Dear brother of the late Josephine Mackey, Joseph, Anthony and Thomas DeLorenzo. Loving grandfather of twenty-two grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Saturday, October 5th at St. Elizabeth's R.C. Church 700 Wyckoff Ave. Wyckoff at 10 AM. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com
