Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church
234 N. Farview Avenue
Paramus, NJ
William Thomson Obituary
William Thomson

Paramus - Thomson, William, of Paramus, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

Family will receive friends on Monday August 26, 2019 from 9:00 am - 10:30 am at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church 234 N. Farview Avenue Paramus. Interment Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ.

