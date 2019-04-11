|
William "Les" Tompkins
Millburn - William L. Tompkins, age 69, died on March 1st at New York Presbyterian Hospital.
Mr. Tompkins was born in Summit, New Jersey on May 3, 1949 to William Tompkins, Sr. and Virginia Tompkins. He was a lifelong resident of Millburn. Les graduated from Millburn High School in 1967 and attended Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, Georgia, graduating with a bachelor's of arts degree in 1971. While at Oglethorpe University he was a member of the men's soccer team. Upon graduation, Les returned to Millburn and had a career working for Lapp USA (formerly Olfex Wire and Cable) for over 33 years. Les married Cynthia Tompkins in 1986. In Les' spare time he loved caring for shelter dogs, attending fireworks displays and avidly watching race car driving, a passion he shared with his father.
Les is survived by Cynthia, his wife of 32 years, his daughter and son-in-law Jennifer & Michael Larner of Potomac Falls, Virginia and his grandsons, Brian and Matthew Larner. He is also survived by his sister, Virginia O'Connor of Toms River, New Jersey. His enthusiasm for life and appreciation for family, friends and animals was evident throughout his life. Les and Cindy enjoyed travelling, including bi-annual trips to Hawaii for the last decade. Les found great joy in organizing annual summer vacations around the United States for his 2 grandsons, including Honolulu, Hawaii, Atlanta, Georgia, San Antonio, Texas, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Newport, Rhode Island. Additionally, at any opportunity, he would travel to watch his grandsons' sporting events.
A funeral service will be held at Bradley, Smith & Smith Funeral Home, 415 Morris Ave. in Springfield on Thursday, March 7th at 11:00am. Interment will follow at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Millburn. Friends are invited to visit on Wednesday from 7 to 9pm. To send a condolence, please visit www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com. Tributes may be directed to: Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter, 194 Route 10 West, East Hanover, New Jersey 07935 (http://njshelter.org/).