Pompton Plains - William Van Treuren, 87, of Pompton Plains, NJ formerly of Montville and Wayne passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was the Executive Vice President of Essex Chemical Corporation in Clifton for 34 years and was the owner of Quadrel Brothers Trucking in Rahway NJ for 10 years. William was an active member of The Jacksonville Chapel in Lincoln Park. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. His greatest joy was his children and grandchildren and loved the beach and boating on the Northfork of Long Island with his family and friends. Beloved husband of the late Nettie Van Treuren (nee Devine). Devoted father of Virginia Pritz and her husband Gordon, Loraine Heim and her husband John, William Van Treuren Jr. and his wife Janet and Eliizabeth Carvalho and her husband John. Dear brother of Ruth Wit and her husband Jerry. Loving grandfather of William Pritz and his wife Christy, Randy Pritz, Craig Pritz and his wife Keri, Nate Pritz, Jennifer Heim, Kurt Heim and his wife Meghan, Anna Hilton and her husband Steve, Gretchen Heim, William Van Treuren III, Amanda Van Treuren, Grace Carvalho and Christopher Carvalho. Adoring great grandfather of six. Visiting at Cedar Crest Chapel, 1 Cedar Crest Drive, Pompton Plains, NJ on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Funeral Service at at Cedar Crest Village Chapel on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 1:00pm. Interment will be private. Memorial gifts to the Good Shepherd Mission, 336 Broadway, Paterson, NJ or the Cedar Crest Resident Care Fund, 1 Cedar Crest Drive, Pompton Plains 07444 would be appreciated. www.kerimemorial.com