Services
Richards Funeral Home Inc
1440 Union Valley Rd
West Milford, NJ 07480
(973) 728-8989
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Oakland Elks
Resources
More Obituaries for William Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William W. Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William W. Phillips Obituary
William W. Phillips

West Milford - Phillips, William W., 69, on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Claudia (Butler) Phillips. A resident of West Milford for the past 20 years, he moved here from Oakland, NJ. William was the owner and proprietor of Bills Tire and Auto of Emerson, NJ. He was a 45 year member of the Oakland Elks and a member of the motorcycle club, Chosen Souls, of Oakland, NJ. Surviving in addition to his wife are five children, David, (wife Kathy), Terese Neff (fiancé, Steve Turek), Stephen (wife, Dawn), Robert and Jenn Phillipa (fiance, Al Miller), one brother, Robert and two sisters, Laura and Donna Phillips. Ten grandchildren also survive. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 4 PM at the Oakland Elks. Private disposition. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. (richardsfuneralhome.com)
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now