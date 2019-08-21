|
|
William W. Phillips
West Milford - Phillips, William W., 69, on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Claudia (Butler) Phillips. A resident of West Milford for the past 20 years, he moved here from Oakland, NJ. William was the owner and proprietor of Bills Tire and Auto of Emerson, NJ. He was a 45 year member of the Oakland Elks and a member of the motorcycle club, Chosen Souls, of Oakland, NJ. Surviving in addition to his wife are five children, David, (wife Kathy), Terese Neff (fiancé, Steve Turek), Stephen (wife, Dawn), Robert and Jenn Phillipa (fiance, Al Miller), one brother, Robert and two sisters, Laura and Donna Phillips. Ten grandchildren also survive. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 4 PM at the Oakland Elks. Private disposition. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. (richardsfuneralhome.com)