Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Hackensack - passed on June 6, 2019. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Ann. He is also survived by his 3 sons and their spouses, Craig and Denise Wilson, Jeff Wilson and Pauline Bergstein, and Bill Wilson and Nicole Motz, as well as his sister and her husband, Patricia and Stan Cantilina and his brother and his wife Robert and Eileen Wilson. He was a wonderful Pop-Pop to his grandchildren Elizabeth, Isabella, and Aidan. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday June 10, at 10:00 AM at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, with Burial following at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, Paramus. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 - 6:00PM for visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in William's memory to: Second Reformed Church, 436 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601. To send condolences, directions, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
