Willie Carlton Cook
Willie Carlton Cook triumphantly entered this world on October 25, 1964, as the son of Gay Lynn Cook & Wille C. Davis. Willie quietly departed this life for Heaven's gain on April 1, 2020.
Willie accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age and was reared at the St. Paul Baptist Church of Passaic, NJ. Later in life, Willie united with the Community Baptist Church of Englewood, under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Lester W. Taylor, Jr.
A commanding presence, Willie was the Owner of Simply Delicious Catering, and he used his culinary talent often, annually supporting the community Thanksgiving Homeless & Seniors' Luncheon. Willie also found joy in helping families during their time of bereavement by providing decadent foods and desserts.
Awaiting Willie at Heaven's Gates were: His Parents, Gay Lynn Cook and Willie C. Davis; Maternal Grandparents, Jesse and Alma Hicks; Paternal Grandparents, Artie and Sarah B. Davis and a godson, Khalil Bunting. Remaining on Earth to enjoy precious memories are his Brothers, Jimmy John Cook, Marcus Cook, and Sylvester Cook; Sister-In-Law, Cynthia Cook; Sister, Zena Cook; Aunts and Uncles, Johnnie (Butch) Cook, Burlington, NJ; Diane Cook, Passaic, NJ; Pastor Joseph H. & Linda Cook, Aiken, SC; Mary Jane Walker, Englewood, NJ; Eula Washington, Passaic, NJ; Beverly Ann Tomlinson, Silver Spring, MD; a devoted cousin, Eric Ellen; loving friends, Madonna, Shyron Wade, Tyrone Hill, and Trina Mann-Araujo, as well as an abundance of other family, and lifelong friends.