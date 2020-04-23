|
|
Rev. Dr. Willie L. McDowell
Rev. Dr. Willie L. McDowell, age 79, Founder and Pastor of the Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church- Passaic, NJ, departed this life on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was a longtime servant of God, beginning his Christian training as a child, at the Salem Salome Baptist Church in Hawkinsville, GA. On August 10, 1963 he wedded the late "First Lady" Sanella Burnham, and to this lovely union two beautiful children, Arndra Lisa and Rev. Pamela Denise were born.
He was a faithful and diligent employee for over 35 years with GlaxoSmithKline Beecham in Clifton NJ, and retired in 2002 as an Operations Manager. Rev. W.L. McDowell was a trail blazer in the city of Passaic, the community at large, and worldwide.
He leaves to cherish his memories, two daughters, Arndra Lisa Hill McDowell, and, Rev. Pamela Denise Sallie, a devoted son-in-law, Deacon Barry Sallie, Rita L. Sallie, "like a daughter" and a loyal Church Administrator, three grandchildren, Dr. Tamarra Denise McDowell, Theodore "Teddy" Hill, Jr., and Nala Sanella Sallie, 2 sisters, Mary Ware and Betty Simmons, Mary Lue Hansford, "like a sister",nieces, Java, Janet, Donna, LaRue and Alvia; nephews, Leon, and Alfonso, Godsons; Terrence and Troy, and a host of cousins, other relatives, church family, and friends. In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church or Mt. Pilgrim Tiny Tot Day Care Inc
braggfuneralhome.com
