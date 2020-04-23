Services
Rev. Dr. Willie L. McDowell


1941 - 2020
Rev. Dr. Willie L. McDowell Obituary
Rev. Dr. Willie L. McDowell

Rev. Dr. Willie L. McDowell, age 79, Founder and Pastor of the Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church- Passaic, NJ, departed this life on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was a longtime servant of God, beginning his Christian training as a child, at the Salem Salome Baptist Church in Hawkinsville, GA.

Rev. W.L. McDowell was a trail blazer in the city of Passaic, the community at large, and worldwide.

He leaves to cherish his memories, two daughters, Arndra Lisa Hill McDowell, and, Rev. Pamela Denise Sallie, a devoted son-in-law, Deacon Barry Sallie, Rita L. Sallie, "like a daughter" and a loyal Church Administrator, three grandchildren, Dr. Tamarra Denise McDowell, Theodore "Teddy" Hill, Jr., and Nala Sanella Sallie, 2 sisters, Mary Ware and Betty Simmons, Mary Lue Hansford, "like a sister",nieces, Java, Janet, Donna, LaRue and Alvia; nephews, Leon, and Alfonso, Godsons; Terrence and Troy, and a host of cousins, other relatives, church family, and friends. In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church or Mt. Pilgrim Tiny Tot Day Care Inc.
