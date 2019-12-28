|
Willie L. (Billy) Williams
Hackensack - Willie L. Williams (Billy) of Hackensack on December 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Miriam L. Williams. Father of Shemetra Hall, Marvin Williams, Lisa Williams, stepson Justin Hall, and eight grandchildren. Brother of Michael Williams, Barbara Williams, and David Williams. Predeceased by his son Debron Lynch and daughter Cynthia McCorkel. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Monday December 30, 11 am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 260 Central Avenue, Hackensack. Visitation Monday 9-11 am at the church. Cremation at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.