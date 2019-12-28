Services
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
201-487-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie L. (Billy) Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie L. (Billy) Williams Obituary
Willie L. (Billy) Williams

Hackensack - Willie L. Williams (Billy) of Hackensack on December 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Miriam L. Williams. Father of Shemetra Hall, Marvin Williams, Lisa Williams, stepson Justin Hall, and eight grandchildren. Brother of Michael Williams, Barbara Williams, and David Williams. Predeceased by his son Debron Lynch and daughter Cynthia McCorkel. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Monday December 30, 11 am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 260 Central Avenue, Hackensack. Visitation Monday 9-11 am at the church. Cremation at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -