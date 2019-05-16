Services
Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home
256 Rosa Parks Blvd.
Paterson, NJ 07501
(973) 278-6330
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gilmore Tabernacle Look and Live Ministries
68 Haledon Ave
Paterson, NJ
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Gilmore Tabernacle Look and Live Ministries
68 Haledon Ave
Paterson, NJ
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Gilmore Tabernacle Look and Live Ministries
68 Haledon Ave
Paterson, NJ
Willie Williams Jr.


Paterson - Willie Williams Jr. "Willie Boy", age 75, of Paterson, departed this life on May 11, 2019.

Service Saturday May 18th 12noon at Gilmore Tabernacle Look and Live Ministries, 68 Haledon Ave, Paterson.

Visitation 9-11AM. All officers and members of International Free and Accepted Modern Masons and the Order of the Eastern Star Unity Lodge #195 Inc. are summoned to assemble at 10:30AM at the church, to hold services for our dear departed brother Willie Williams Jr.

