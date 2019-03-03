|
Willy J. Malarcher
Englewood - Willy J. Malarcher of Englewood, NJ, 90, died peacefully surrounded by his family on February 25, 2019. Born in New Orleans, LA, to James W. and Lilian Hart Malarcher, he was the fifth child of six. Surviving are Patricia, his wife of 60 years, son Paul Malarcher (Sammi Sherwin), and daughter Maura Malarcher. An artist self-employed as a liturgical design consultant since 1977, Willy had a lifelong interest in the integration of contemporary art and religious ritual. His designs for worship environments won awards in several liturgical art competitions. Recent projects include the Shrine of Blessed Miriam Teresa at Convent Station, NJ. His personal artwork was shown at museums including the Albright-Knox Gallery, Buffalo, and is represented in the Newark Museum's collection. Ordained a permanent deacon for the Archdiocese of Newark in 1975, Willy ministered at Holy Name Medical Center, Teaneck, NJ. A memorial service to be announced. Donations may be sent to the Holy Name Medical Center Foundation—Pastoral Care. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.