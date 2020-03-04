|
|
Wilma Andrusin
Wilma Rose Ann Nunziato Melia McAuvic Andrusin, always a lover of spontaneous mystery trips, embarked on her last journey on December 29, 2019. She left behind one sister: Doris Sands of Mt Vernon, NH, three sons: Bill of State College, PA, Jim of Baltimore, MD, and John of Blacksburg, VA; 6 stepchildren, and 16 grandchildren to memorialize her with tears, laughter, and chicken cacciatore.
She was born in Cliffside Park, NJ on November 27, 1937 the much doted on youngest of 3 daughters of Ellen Haring and Michael Nunziato. She was predeceased by her sister Mary, and her three husbands. She married Edward Melia in 1959 and had 3 sons. She married Joe McAuvic in 1977, and George Andrusin in 1982. She was a dedicated and much beloved school teacher at Lincoln Elementary in Pompton Lakes, NJ for 25 years. She and George retired to The Villages, Fl in 1996.
She loved cooking Italian food for her family and friends, playing all sorts of games, reading romance novels, devoting herself to her schnauzer, Reejus, and alphabetizing her spices and frozen food. She laughed often, loved deeply, and valued her friends with intensity. Her legendary Christmas cookie baking, with her lifelong friend Dora Ricca, has been passed down to her children and grandchildren to keep her tradition unbroken. Her ashes can be found in one of three places.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Maryknoll or your local humane society. A Celebration of Life will be held at American House in Wildwood, FL on March 14th at 1 PM. Additionally, there will be an internment of ashes at Madonna Cemetery in Fort Lee, NJ on June 26th at 11 AM.