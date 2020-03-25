Services
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Vos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma De (Densel) Vos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma De (Densel) Vos Obituary
Wilma (Densel) De Vos

Clifton - Wilma (Densel) De Vos 86 of Clifton died peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born in Passaic, she resided in Clifton most of her life. A graduate of Passaic High School, Wilma had been employed as a secretary for the Clifton Board of Education, the Allwood Community Church and Manpower Investments all in Clifton during her working career. She is a member of the Pompton Plains Reformed Bible Church. Wilma is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Henry "Hank" De Vos in 2013, by a brother, Henry Densel and by a sister, Gertrude Vander Wiele. She is survived by a son, Marinus "Russ" De Vos and wife, Anita (Perez) of Pompton Plains, by two grandchildren, Didi and Garrett and by several nieces and nephews, especially Carolyn Howe of Clifton and Ruth Buchanan of Toms River. Private graveside services will be held at Laurel Grove Memorial Park at the convenience of her family under the direction of Allwood Funeral Home, Clifton. allwoodfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -