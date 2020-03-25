|
Wilma (Densel) De Vos
Clifton - Wilma (Densel) De Vos 86 of Clifton died peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born in Passaic, she resided in Clifton most of her life. A graduate of Passaic High School, Wilma had been employed as a secretary for the Clifton Board of Education, the Allwood Community Church and Manpower Investments all in Clifton during her working career. She is a member of the Pompton Plains Reformed Bible Church. Wilma is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Henry "Hank" De Vos in 2013, by a brother, Henry Densel and by a sister, Gertrude Vander Wiele. She is survived by a son, Marinus "Russ" De Vos and wife, Anita (Perez) of Pompton Plains, by two grandchildren, Didi and Garrett and by several nieces and nephews, especially Carolyn Howe of Clifton and Ruth Buchanan of Toms River. Private graveside services will be held at Laurel Grove Memorial Park at the convenience of her family under the direction of Allwood Funeral Home, Clifton. allwoodfuneralhome.com