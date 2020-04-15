|
|
Wilma E., (nee Olson) Lundgren
Paramus - Wilma E., Lundgren (nee Olson), a long time resident of Paramus, passed away on Monday, April 13th at the age of 92. Wilma was the daughter of Hilma and John Olson who raised her in Clifton New Jersey. She met her beloved husband, Frank, as he was returning from service during World War II. Theirs was a loving marriage that lasted for 71 years until his passing in December 2018. Wilma was a graduate of Clifton High School and the Scudder Business School which was located in Manhattan. She was a long time employee of Sharp Electronics in Mahwah, NJ. After retirement, she volunteered her time as a teacher of English as a second language. Wilma was a faithful member of Christ Lutheran Church for fifty years and sang in the choir for most of those years.
Wilma is survived by her devoted daughters, Bonna Kennedy and husband Robert and Susan Holman and her husband Mike, her beloved grandchildren, Kara Kostovski and her husband Bill, and Robert Kennedy and his wife Jenn, and her treasured great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Kimberly Kostovski. Her loving family will carry her memory in their hearts always.
Due to the pandemic restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family requests that any donation in Wilma's memory be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 337 N. Farview Ave., Paramus, NJ 07652.
All arrangements entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com