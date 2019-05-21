Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma E. Wilson

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Wilma E. Wilson Obituary
Wilma E. Wilson

- - Wilma E. Wilson, 87, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019. She led a life of adventure, filled with friends, travel, music, and theater.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Wilson, son-in-law James Ferrara, daughters-in-law Terri Wilson and Edith Stahlberger, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was met in heaven by her husband Walter D. Wilson, Jr., sons Douglas and Barry, and daughter Robin.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the or NJ Sharing Network are appreciated.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.