Wilma E. Wilson
- - Wilma E. Wilson, 87, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019. She led a life of adventure, filled with friends, travel, music, and theater.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Wilson, son-in-law James Ferrara, daughters-in-law Terri Wilson and Edith Stahlberger, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was met in heaven by her husband Walter D. Wilson, Jr., sons Douglas and Barry, and daughter Robin.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the or NJ Sharing Network are appreciated.