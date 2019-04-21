Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
West Milford - Wilma LoPresti, 87, of West Milford, passed away on April 17, 2019.

Wilma was one of four daughters born to Cosmos and Patricia Farquhar. She graduated from Rutherford High School and it was there that she met the love of her life, Matthew LoPresti. The couple later wed and enjoyed 60 years of marriage.

Wilma was a gentle, loving woman whose understanding and caring nature will be remembered by all who knew her. She loved all animals, especially cats, and enjoyed travelling and collecting antiques. She was her husband's driving force and motivator and he became her loving caretaker when her illness progressed.

Wilma is survived by her husband, Matthew; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held from 6 to 9 pm Wednesday, April 24 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Wilma's memory to Alzheimer's New Jersey would be greatly appreciated by her family.
