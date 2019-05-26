|
Wilson Carter
Teaneck - Wilson Carter Jackson Jr., age 80 of Teaneck, passed away on May 22, 2019. He retired from Lipton's tea Corp, where he worked for over 20 years. Carter was a dedicated member of Shiloh AME Zion Church, in Englewood. He was the past President of Bergen County NAACP from 2007-2009 and a member of Shiloh Masonic lodge # 53 Prince Hall, Englewood. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam conflict, he will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Carter is survived by his wife of 52 years, Bonnie P., children; Carl F. (Daphne) Jackson, Troy L. Jackson and Keya Pinckney One Grandchild, Vaughn G Jackson Brother-in-law,George C. Barclay Jr, host of nieces nephews cousins and friends. Funeral 11 AM Thurs. May 30th At Shiloh AME Zion Church, 129 William St. Englewood. Visitation Wed. 5-8 PM at CH. Burial at George Washington Memorial Park