|
|
Winifred L. Fox
Randolph - Winifred L. Fox of Randolph formerly of Bergenfield passed away on May 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the Late Harry. Loving mother of Laura, and the late Harry and Alfred. Dear sister of the late Thelma, Dorothy, Alfred and Sonny. Cherished grandmother of Eddie, Stacey, Harry, Tara, Denise, Christopher, Jason and Kristen. Doting great-grandmother to 25. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield Tuesday on 5-8 PM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 AM. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com