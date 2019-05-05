Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred L. Fox

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Winifred L. Fox Obituary
Winifred L. Fox

Randolph - Winifred L. Fox of Randolph formerly of Bergenfield passed away on May 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the Late Harry. Loving mother of Laura, and the late Harry and Alfred. Dear sister of the late Thelma, Dorothy, Alfred and Sonny. Cherished grandmother of Eddie, Stacey, Harry, Tara, Denise, Christopher, Jason and Kristen. Doting great-grandmother to 25. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield Tuesday on 5-8 PM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 AM. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now