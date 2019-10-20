|
Winifred May Erickson
Katy, TX - Winifred May Erickson, 88, of Katy, Texas, formerly of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ, passed away on October 11, 2019. She died at home surrounded by loved ones.
Winnie was born in Guadalajara, Mexico on March 20, 1931 to Hilda May (Lonergan) and Frederick Stanley Stevens. As a young girl she attended the bilingual Mrs. Maddox School and later, from 1946 to 1954, she enjoyed her work as a secretary for the American Consulate in Guadalajara. She met her husband of 62 years, Waldemar Eugene (Gene) Erickson, in 1954 while he was employed by ASARCO in Mexico. They married and his career led them to relocate and eventually settle in Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ, their residence for 30 years. Winnie was a loving mother of four children and a dedicated homemaker. A life-long bridge and tennis player, Winnie also enjoyed golf and volunteering within the community. In NJ this included The Valley Hospital Auxiliary, Girl Scout troop leadership, and driving the elderly for the NJ Foundation for the Blind. As a parishioner at St. Luke's Church in Ho-Ho-Kus, she found great satisfaction volunteering as a Spanish translator for parish programs. Winnie and Gene retired to Venice, Florida, their home of 25 years, in 1993, where she enjoyed rich friendships and an active life of sports, gardening and travel. Winnie had recently moved to Katy, Texas to be closer to her daughter Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gene, her son Steven Waldemar Erickson, and her brothers Paul, Alexander and William Stevens. She is survived by her three daughters, Elaine (Daniel) Bradley of Hingham, Ma., Catherine Erickson of Huddleston, Va., and Ginny (Timothy) Ebben of Katy, Tx., her nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who she adored; her sister-in-law Phyllis Morton of Dallas and her many nephews and nieces.
A Mass will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, at 11 am at Epiphany Cathedral, Venice, FL. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to .