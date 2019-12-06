Services
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603
(201) 487-3053
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603

Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's RC Church

Winifred Mohan Obituary
Winifred Mohan

Formerly of Bogota - Winifred Mohan nee Kelly 94 of Basking Ridge, formerly of Bogota passed away December 5, 2019. Born in County Roscommon, Ireland, she was a longtime member of the Bergen Irish and St. Joseph's RC Church, Bogota. Beloved wife of the late Eugene P. Loving mother of Gene and his wife Katie. Dear sister of Rose McKenna, Ginnie Willoughby and the late Lucy Higgins, Mary Concannon, Margaret Kelly, Deliah Clancy and Thomas Kelly. Devoted grandmother of Clare, Caroline and Anne. The funeral will leave Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Avenue, Bogota, Monday, December 16, at 10:30am for the funeral Mass at St. Joseph's RC Church at 11. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly. Visiting prior to the Mass from 9-10:30am. Memorial contributions to SMA Fathers, 23 Bliss Avenue, Tenafly, NJ would be appreciated.
