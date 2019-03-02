Resources
11/23/1947 - 3/2/1994

For 25 years, the month of March comes with great regret. It brings back a day we will never forget. "The moments we shared are the memories we keep." If we could have a lifetime wish, a dream that would come true. We would pray to God with all our hearts for yesterday and you. You are always in our hearts because loving you is where our day starts.

Love and miss you always,

Wife Bonnie, Sons Shane and Anthony, Granddaughters Ariya "Wink"

and Marley Sol, family & friends
