Wladyslawa "Wladka" Zurowski
Elmwood Park - Wladyslawa (Wiecek) Zurowski, 80, of Elmwood Park, NJ, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. Wladyslawa was born in Gorlice, Poland, and immigrated to the United States in the early 1960s, living in Garfield before settling in Elmwood Park in 1987. She worked for Presto Lock in Garfield for over 30 years and was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C Church in Garfield. Wladyslawa was the beloved wife of Jozef Zurowski, of Elmwood Park, devoted mother of Helena Marcoux, Jozef Jan Normile and his wife, Jolene, Mr. and Mrs. Ryszard Zurowski and Mr. Mariusz Zurowski, and the late Zofia Tufaro, loving sister of Anthony Wiecek and Krystyna Chrobak, dear grandmother of Sarah and her husband, Trevor, Mallory, Thomas, Nicholas, Emily, Dylan, Michael, Meggi, Emilia and Elona and dear aunt of Mary, Ryszard, Andrew and Tina. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation on Wednesday from 6-8 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 207 Ray Street Garfield, and the funeral at 9 AM on Thursday. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10 AM at St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield and the interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Hackensack.